Lgbtq+ Social - Event Details

This event is being held online. n/a

Lgbtq+ Social

Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Student Services Center, W-201

Join us for our Lgbtq+ Social!



Wednesday, January 26th



Student Services Center

W-201

5:00 - 7:00pm



Scan the qr code or use this link to sign up:

go.hawaii.edu/dcV

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodations, please contact the Lgbtq+ Center at uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu or 808-932-7381

For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

Tags: