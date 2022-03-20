Pride Hilo Club Event! - Event Details

Pride Hilo Club Event! Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 5:00pm Location: Student Services Center W-201 Join us for a Pride Hilo event! All are welcome!



What: Trivia Night!

When: Wednesday, March 23rd 2022

In Person at Student Services Center W-201 @5:00pm!





Follow us @pride_hilo on Instagram and Facebook

Scan or visit linktr.ee/pridehilo to join and receive location details For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642 Tags:

