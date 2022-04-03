Pride Hilo Club Meeting! - Event Details

Meeting ID: 974 8982 3209 Password: pridehilo

Pride Hilo Club Meeting! Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 5:00pm Location: Zoom This week, there will be a Pride Hilo general club meeting!



When: Wednesday, April 6th @5:00 pm on Zoom



Zoom Information:

hawaii.zoom.us/j/97489823209



Meeting ID: 974 8982 3209

Password: pridehilo





Follow us @pride_hilo on Instagram and Facebook

Visit linktr.ee/pridehilo to join and receive location details! For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642

