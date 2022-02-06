Pride Hilo Club Meeting! - Announcement Details

Pride Hilo Club Meeting! This week, there will be a Pride Hilo general club meeting!



When: Wednesday, February 9th @5:00 pm on Zoom



Zoom Information:

hawaii.zoom.us/j/97489823209



Meeting ID: 974 8982 3209

Password: pridehilo





Follow us @pride_hilo on Instagram and Facebook

Visit linktr.ee/pridehilo to join and receive location details! For more information, contact: rose.merry.g.b@gmail.com (808) 657-7572 Tags:

