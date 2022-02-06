Pride Hilo Club Meeting! - Announcement Details
Pride Hilo Club Meeting!
This week, there will be a Pride Hilo general club meeting!
When: Wednesday, February 9th @5:00 pm on Zoom
Zoom Information:
hawaii.zoom.us/j/97489823209
Meeting ID: 974 8982 3209
Password: pridehilo
Follow us @pride_hilo on Instagram and Facebook
Visit linktr.ee/pridehilo to join and receive location details!
For more information, contact: rose.merry.g.b@gmail.com (808) 657-7572
Tags: LGBTQ+ Pride Pride and Alliance Club RISO Campus Center
