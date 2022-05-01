Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings! - Announcement Details

Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings! Pride Hilo Club

Spring 2022 Schedule





Club Meetings:

Zoom @ 5:00 pm



February 9th

March 9th

April 6th

April 20th



Zoom Information:

hawaii.zoom.us/j/97489823209



Meeting ID: 974 8982 3209

Password: pridehilo







In Person @ 5:00 pm

Student Services Center W-201



January 26th

LGBTQ+ Social



February 23rd

DIY Tie Dye



March 23rd

Trivia Night



May 6th

Lavender Graduation





Follow us @pride_hilo on Instagram and Facebook

Scan or visit linktr.ee/pridehilo to join and receive location details For more information, contact: rose.merry.g.b@gmail.com (808) 657-7572

