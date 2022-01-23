SAC Game Night - Event Details

SAC Game Night

Friday, January 28, 2022, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301, Campus Center 306, Campus Center Da Lava Tube

Aloha Vulcans,



Come over to Campus Center to enjoy a game night with the Student Activities Council! We will be providing various games for you to enjoy, including Super Smash Bros, The Jackbox Party Games, Pool, Darts, and more!



Spaces are limited, so be sure to sign-up soon! forms.gle/DRTWdRMA5m1V2qaJ6



For questions or concerns contact Kevianna at sacch@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: You will be required to show a validated UH student ID with SP21UHH-CB or SP22UHH-SAC validations. Masks are also required.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

