Spring 2022 - Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week - Event Details

Spring 2022 - Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week

Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Have a question for an office, but don’t know who to talk to? Want to join a club or student organization, but trying to find the right one for you? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week is the event for you.



Vulcan ʻOhana Welcome Week is meant to be an information fair that allows our new and returning students to interact with all of the amazing programs, services, departments, and organizations that we have on campus. This event will be held in-person on January 24-25 from 10:00AM - 1:00PM each day in the Campus Center Plaza.





Each day will feature a variety of departments, organizations, and programs at UH Hilo. This event will be filled with resources, and you can discover services available to you!



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact Lai Sha Bugado by email sdelo@hawaii.edu or at (808) 932-7365.

