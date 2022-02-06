Super Spring Bash - Event Details

Super Spring Bash

Friday, February 11, 2022, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Library Lanai

Aloha Vulcans! The Student Activities Council (SAC) and Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) are hosting a virtual concert online via zoom and an in-person carnival event at the Library Lanai on Friday, February 11th!



Virtual Concert: Students are able to tune into the virtual concert online! Make sure to follow BOMB's Instagram @uhhilobomb to get updates on the concert and how to join as we get closer to the event. For more information about the virtual concert, please contact bombmal@hawaii.edu.



In-Person Carnival: We are partnering with Registered Independent Student Organizations (RISOs) and other campus departments to facilitate carnival-style games and provide information about their programs and services. It's a great time to learn about your campus resources, getting involved in student life, and support your RISOs fundraisers. Students will be able to claim a prize by completing a stamped passport! Stamps will be given out by each game station. There will be limited participation and students will need to sign-in prior to at the sign-in station. For more information about the in-person carnival, please contact sacvc@hawaii.edu.



Come join us for free food, giveaways, music, and an all around good time!

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with a Spring 2022 validation. Must wear a mask at all times and adhere to all physical distancing guidelines.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: