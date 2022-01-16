Decolonization through Language Revitalization - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: 616690

Decolonization through Language Revitalization Thursday, January 20, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Presentation by UH Hilo graduate student Kotaro Yogi. Growing up in modern Okinawa Island society, Kotaro was never aware of his cultural identity, indigenous Uchinaanchu. But the experiences he has had in Hawai'i have changed his ways of thinking and knowing the world. His talk is about how he witnessed the ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i Reclamation Movement and the Ryukyuan (Okinawan) diaspora's love for their roots that led him to work on his ancestral language revitalization. Part of the International Speaker Series sponsored by International Student Services and the United Nations Association-USA-Hawaii Island Chapter. Online on Zoom. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 16, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements