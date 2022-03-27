Safe Zone Training - Announcement Details

Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.



February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm

March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm

April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm



This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive environments for lgbtq+ people on campus and in surrounding communities.



Register Here : go.hawaii.edu/VcD



For disability accommodations, please contact the LGBTQ+ Center at uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7381. For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

