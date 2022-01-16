CSO Funding Applications Now Open - Announcement Details

CSO Funding Applications Now Open

We are excited to announce that the CSO Funding committee is opening the 2021-2022 CSO Funding application. All application materials (such as applications and proposal estimate) must be submitted via e-mail or hard copy by 1/17/2022 at 11:59pm. You can submit your applications to the CSO Funding email at uhhcsofc@hawaii.edu or in person at the Campus Center Office room 210. Please be sure you review the CSO Funding website for all guidelines and restrictions as we will not be able to provide any extensions for exceptions to the rules this year due to the tight turn around in deadlines. Please note, the application is form fillable and hand written applications will not be accepted.



I have included a tentative timeline of how the application process will go:



Applications Open: December 23, 2021

Applications Close: January 17, 2022 at 11:59 pm (No exceptions)

Proposal scoring and deliberation will be conducted between 1/18/22- 1/24/22 with final decisions being made by 1/30/22.

All applicants will be notified on 1/31/22 if their application made it through the CSO Funding committee and will be sent forward for final approval/denial by the CSOs who have been selected to fund it.

Between January 31, 2022 and February 11, 2022 you will need to work closely with the CSO member assigned to you as your application will be forwarded to the CSO for final approval/denial and we will need to work with you to gather any quote for fiscal documentation during this time.



Please note that any delays to this process could mean that we will not be able to fulfill a funding request.



Proposals must be for activities or funding requests that would get fulfilled between April 8, 2022 and May 14, 2022. We recognize that this is a short window, but we wanted to be sure we could open this opportunity this year even if it was for a short period of time.



Feel free to contact us at uhhcsofc@hawaii.edu with any questions or concerns or visit the CSO funding site for more information.

For more information, contact: uhhcsofc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

