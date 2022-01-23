Kuleana -Building Stronger Communities Leadership Workshop - Event Details

Kuleana -Building Stronger Communities Leadership Workshop

Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:00am – 12:30pm

Location: CC 301

The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program, in collaboration with UH Hilo Office of Equal Opportunity/Title IX , presents the Building Stonger Communities- Active Bystander Workshop.



This workshop aligns with our Ka Lama Ku value Kuleana - We are accountable and responsible. Leaders instill and motivate others toward solutions, have respect, ho‘ihi, toward others and are effective communicators. They demonstrate problem-solving for positive action, communicate effectively and empowers others to work together.



The focus of this workshop is to learn about being an active bystander and active member of our communities. What does responsibility to community look like and what are the ways in which we can practice this to build better relationships with those around us.



We hope you join us on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11:00 am -12:30 pm in Campus Center room 301. We ask that you sign up as seating is limited to the first 20 students. However, we will allow walk-ins if space is available. Lite snacks will be provided.



Event Sign-Up Link: forms.gle/pp748Ha79HupNHvBA



We will have two special guest speakers, Kekai Lindsey and the Peer mentors of the CAPE program.



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu



(808) 932-7796

Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask, abide by social distancing guidelines and be a current Spring 2022 UH Hilo Student.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

