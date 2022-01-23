Build-A-Tutu - Event Details

Build-A-Tutu

Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:30am – 1:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Join Ka Lama Ku and Colleges Against Cancer and come down to CC Plaza to make and decorate your own tutus! Enjoy some light snacks while being creative and helping us raise awareness for cancer and learn about cancer prevention.



We will provide supplies and snacks while supplies last. No sign up is required, but materials will be given out on a first come first served bases.



For questions contact Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask and abide bu social distancing guidelines. Must be a UH Hilo student with a validated spring ID.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

