SAC Vulcan ʻOhana Week Series - Event Details

SAC Vulcan ʻOhana Week Series

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,



The Student Activities Council (SAC) would like to welcome you all back to a new semester and will be hosting a few tabling events each day of the first week of the Spring semester!



On Thursday, SAC will be hosting a Scavenger hunt for students to compete in. Students who participate will be given their choice of a SAC promotional item, while supplies last.





For questions or concerns please contact Kevianna at sacch@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: This event will be open to all UH Hilo students. Masks will be required.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: