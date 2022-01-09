SAC Vulcan ʻOhana Week Series - Event Details

SAC Vulcan ʻOhana Week Series

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,



The Student Activities Council (SAC) would like to welcome you all back to a new semester and will be hosting a few tabling events each day of the first week of the Spring semester!



On Wednesday, SAC will be providing students who visit our table with a take-home DIY activity, while supplies last.





For questions or concerns please contact Kevianna at sacch@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: This event will be open to all UH Hilo students. Masks will be required.

