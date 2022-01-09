SAC Vulcan ʻOhana Week Series - Event Details

SAC Vulcan ʻOhana Week Series

Monday, January 10, 2022

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,



The Student Activities Council (SAC) would like to welcome you all back to a new semester and will be hosting a few tabling events each day of the first week of the Spring semester!



On Monday, SAC will be giving out goodie bags to students who come visit us at our table. Each student will have the opportunity to put together their own goodie bag filled with various snacks, while supplies last.



For questions or concerns please contact Kevianna at sacch@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: This event will be open to all UH Hilo students. Masks will be required.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

