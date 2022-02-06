SAC Movie Night - Mean Girls - Event Details

SAC Movie Night - Mean Girls

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans,



Come on over to Campus Center 301 to join the Student Activities Council (SAC) to watch Mean Girls and eat some popcorn, while supplies last.



Also, since it's a Wednesday, don't forget to wear pink to get some SAC swag!



For questions please contact Kevianna at sachc@hawaii.edu,



Space will be limited and available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Special Restrictions: You will be required to show a validated UH student ID with SP21UHH-CB or SP22UHH-SAC validations. Masks are also required.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: