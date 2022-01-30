SAC Bingo Bash - Event Details

SAC Bingo Bash

Monday, January 31, 2022, 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans,



Come on up and join the Student Activities Council (SAC) in Campus Center 301 for an afternoon filled with pizza and Bingo!



Food and giveaways will be available while supplies last.



Please pre-sign up so that we can help to ensure supplies and safety protocols.



You can sign up using this link: forms.gle/UEGQ1imesroNpfCA7 ro scan the QR code below.





For questions or concerns please contact Kevianna at sacch@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: You will be required to show a validated UH student ID with SP21UHH-CB or SP22UHH-SAC validations. Masks are also required.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: