SAC's Winter Cafe - Event Details

SAC's Winter Cafe

Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans,



Stop by CC 301 on your way to class to grab a cup of coffee, tea, or hot coco along with a quick pastry for breakfast! Start your morning off right with iced or hot drink!



Drinks and food will be handed out while supplies last. No prior sign up is required!



If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: You must bring a validated UH Hilo ID with either a SP22UHHSAC or SP22UHH-CB validation on the back.

Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing protocols will be in place.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

