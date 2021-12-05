Self-assembly as the future of nanotechnology - Event Details
This event is being held online. No password required
Self-assembly as the future of nanotechnology
Location: Zoom URL given below
Talk by Prof. Igor Sokolov, Tufts University
Nanotechnology, being a buzzword, has been with us for more than a decade. After the initial hype, it is a good time to think about what this technology can bring us. In this talk, Prof. Sokolov will briefly overview the main developments of nanotechnology till these days, and give a prospective of future developments. Prof. Sokolov will describe his vision, that the future of nanotechnology lies in self-assembly of nanoscale building blocks, as well as the scientific premises behind that vision, and recent developments in the field.
For more information, contact: pbinder@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7196
