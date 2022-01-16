Student Art Association Meetings and Design Contest - Announcement Details

Student Art Association Meetings and Design Contest

Aloha mai kākou!



This is a friendly invitation from your Student Art Association to join us every Tuesday from 12:30pm – 1pm for our weekly meeting. Our organization is one of the oldest at UH and helps to plan and put on the annual juried Student and Senior Art shows as well as other fun activities around campus and the community. Participation helps fulfill community service and volunteering requirements for scholarships and graduate school applications – not to mention it’s just plain fun!



Starting next week Monday December 6th, 2021 to January 20th, 2022 we will be accepting designs for: Student Art Association T-shirts, Flyers advertising the juried Student Art show, and donated art that will help raise funds for the SAA to put on future campus wide events. If you are interested in creating artwork that will go for a good cause and want to win a thank you prize; email us at hilostudentarts@gmail.com for more information.





Meetings are every Tuesday from 12:30pm – 1:00pm via Zoom. Please feel free to join even if you never have before:



For more information, contact: nowell@hawaii.edu 3398338

