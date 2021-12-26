Kanilehua Submission Raffle - Announcement Details

Kanilehua Submission Raffle Great news!



If your work is accepted into Kanilehua Art and Literary Magazine, your name will be entered into a raffle and you could win a fabulous prize!



Prizes will be different for writers and artists. The winning writer will receive a typewriter and prompt book, and the winning artist will receive a complete drawing set.



If you are interested in submitting your work for a chance to win please check out our submissions website for eligibility information and the link to submit your work.



Submit here: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/kanilehua/submissions



For questions or concerns please contact Evy at uhhkani@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu 3334484 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 26, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements