Kanilehua Submission Deadline Extended! - Announcement Details

Kanilehua Submission Deadline Extended! Kanilehua is the UH Hilo Art & Literary Magazine, and we work to publish the best creative pieces our UH Hilo students have to offer. If you are a creative person and you would like to see your work published in their year's publication we encourage you to check out our submissions website below for more information and eligibility requirements.



The Kanilehua submission deadline has been extended to December 31st.



Go to link to submit: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/kanilehua/submissions



For questions or concerns, please contact Evy at uhhkani@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu 3334484 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 26, 2021 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements