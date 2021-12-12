Self Care - Relaxation Station - Event Details

Self Care - Relaxation Station

Monday, December 13, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Zoom

Add self-care to your to-do list this finals season. Join UH Hilo's Health and Wellness Programs on Zoom for a night of relaxation and connection. We will unwind with face masks and self-massage.



All supplies will be provided for free. Pick them up in the Counseling Services Office {SSB E-203}.



Date - December 13th

Time - 2:00-3:00 pm

Where: In the comfort of your zoom



Register with the QR code on flyer.



For disability accommodations please contact Heather at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu. If accommodations would be helpful, please email 10 days in advance.

Special Restrictions: Please Register with the QR code on flyer.

For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

