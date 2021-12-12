Self Care - Relaxation Station - Event Details
Self Care - Relaxation Station
Location: Zoom
Add self-care to your to-do list this finals season. Join UH Hilo's Health and Wellness Programs on Zoom for a night of relaxation and connection. We will unwind with face masks and self-massage.
All supplies will be provided for free. Pick them up in the Counseling Services Office {SSB E-203}.
Date - December 13th
Time - 2:00-3:00 pm
Where: In the comfort of your zoom
Register with the QR code on flyer.
For disability accommodations please contact Heather at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu. If accommodations would be helpful, please email 10 days in advance.
Special Restrictions: Please Register with the QR code on flyer.
For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460
Tags: SHWP Student Wellness Self Care Counseling Services Relaxation Station
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Student Art Association Meetings
- Aloha mai kākou! This is a friendly invitation from your Student Art Association to join us every Tuesday, at 12:30pm – 1pm for our weekly meeting. ...
- Happy Holidays from Campus Center
- Aloha Vulcan 'Ohana! The holiday season is near! Campus Center is all decked out and wants to show you our spectacular holiday spirit. We invite you to come and enjoy our festive holiday decorations. ...
- Hohonu General Editor Applications Open
- **Hohonu Academic Journal** is recruiting for General Editors who get to be part of the editing process by working one-on-one with students. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American backgrounds who are U.S. ...
- 2021-2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards - NOW OPEN!
- The 2021 - 2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations no later than February 20, 2022, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline, there will be no exceptions). ...
- 2022-23 UH Common Scholarship Application Available Oct 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete the 2022-23 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.