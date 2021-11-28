BOSP Charter & By-Law Consultation - Event Details

BOSP Charter & By-Law Consultation

Monday, November 29, 2021

The Board of Student Publications uses student fees to run. We want to make sure that you, as students, provide input with how the fee is being used. We want to make sure the student fees are being used in the most reasonable, responsible, and respectful way possible. Lastly, we want to be sure the Board is held accountable and that the usage of the fees are in the best interest of the students.



As a UH Hilo Chartered Student Organization (CSO) our governing documents like our Charter and By-Laws have a huge impact on how our organizations functions. As such we want to be sure that UH Hilo student have an opportunity to provide feedback on our proposed revisions. Your feedback will be used to ensure that what the Board decides and votes on, will be fair and equitable to students, and will be in favor of the students of UH Hilo.



You can currently provide feedback on our Charter & By-Laws revision website where you can find copied of our current and proposed governing documents, as well as a summary of the changes and a google form to submit your feedback.



You can access our website here: go.hawaii.edu/ViG



If you would like to give additional feedback, we are hosting an open forum on Monday, November 29th from 5:30-6:30 for UH Hilo students.



If you would like to attend the open forum please email our Chairperson, Carol at bospch@hawaii.edu for the Zoom link.





All types of feedback on our updated Charter & By-laws are welcome. Whether it is a grammatical error, problems with our practices or policies, or even questions.



We want to hear from you! Please take the time to complete our Feedback Form regarding our Charter & By-laws revisions. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!

For more information, contact: bospch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: