Student Art Association Meetings - Announcement Details

Aloha mai kākou!
This is a friendly invitation from your Student Art Association to join us every Tuesday, at 12:30pm – 1pm for our weekly meeting. Our organization is one of the oldest at UH and helps to plan and put on the annual juried Student and Senior Art shows as well as other fun activities around campus and the community. Participation helps fulfill community service and volunteering requirements for scholarships and graduate school applications – not to mention it’s just plain fun!
Meetings are every Tuesday from 12:30pm – 1:00pm via Zoom. Please feel free to join, even if you never have before:
If you have any questions please contact Nowel Lucas at Hilostudentarts@gmail.com
We are also delighted to announce that both Printmaking Intaglio (ART 215) and Paper making (ART 335) are finally available again in Spring 2022! Registration is limited and open NOW!
For more information, contact: hilostudentarts@gmail.com 808 339 8338
