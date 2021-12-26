Happy Holidays from Campus Center - Announcement Details

Happy Holidays from Campus Center

Location: Campus Center Building

Aloha Vulcan 'Ohana!



The holiday season is near! Campus Center is all decked out and wants to show you our spectacular holiday spirit. We invite you to come and enjoy our festive holiday decorations. There are multiple themes throughout our facility such as: Polar Express, All Wrapped Up, A Christmas Carol and Winter Wonderland. Each of these themes have an interactive activity that every student can partake in.



-Polar Express (3rd floor Lobby): All aboard! Check out our photobooth station for taking fun photos in our train station themed space!



-All Wrapped Up (Lava Landing): Invite your friends for a holiday game of pool, ping-pong, or darts. Brawl it out in free for all smash games!



-A Christmas Carol (2nd Floor Lobby): Visit our Tree of Christmas Past to receive a free tea light! "Take what you need" from our Tree of Christmas Present that's full of gifts of encouragement. Engage with our Tree of Christmas Future by sharing your future aspirations on our vision wall!



-Winter Wonderland (Campus Center Plaza): Take a walk through our open air space filled with holiday lights and inflatables that you and your friends can take selfies with.



Feel free to participate in our activities all month long, post to social media, and tag us on Instagram at @uhhilocampuscenter! The Campus Center Team can't wait to see all the beautiful pictures and responses from you folks!



The Campus Center is open on regular business days from 8:00AM-4:30PM and closed on weekends and holidays. Winter Wonderland will be 'lit' until 9:00PM.

For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags: