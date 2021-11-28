Yoga Relaxation Station - Event Details

Yoga Relaxation Station Monday, November 29, 2021, 6:30pm – 8:00pm Location: UH Hilo Campus Recreation Center Let the light in you shine! Free Yoga and Meditation Class/Exploration



Join UH Hilo's Student Health and Wellness Programs for an evening of yoga, meditation, and relaxation. This event will include a discussion on how mindfulness can be brought into and influence your everyday life. This event is a judgement free zone that is designed for all skill levels for a night of relaxation and connection. Free for all students. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, no worries if not! Space is limited to sign-up contact Heather at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu.



For Disability accommodations, please contact Heather at uhhcsout@hawaii.edu. If accommodations would be helpful, please email 10 days in advance. For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

