International Education Week - Event Details

International Education Week Monday, November 15, 2021 International Education Week (IEW) is November 15th - 19th. During this week the Center for Global Education and Exchange is hosting various events all around campus!



Trivia Night: Thursday, November 18th, 5 p.m. at UCB 127. Sign up here.

Photo Contest Voting: Vote for photos submitted by fellow UH Hilo students. Vote here.

International Playlist (Spotify): Tune in to music from all over the world chosen by UH Hilo students. Listen here.

International Food Spotlight: During the week of IEW, the dining hall will be serving daily specials featuring five different countries. Be sure to check their website for more detail.



Scan the QR code below or click here for more information on IEW and our events. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

