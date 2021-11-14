International Food Spotlight - Event Details

International Food Spotlight Monday, November 15, 2021 Location: Sodexo (Dining Hall) International Education Week (IEW) is November 15th - 19th. During this week, UH Hilo Dining Hall will be serving various daily specials that highlights the vibrant food culture from around the globe!



Be sure to check out their weekly specials menu here. The menu will be posted here on the week of IEW.



Monday, 15th - Arroz con Pollo (Peru)

Tuesday, 16th - Thai Curry (Thailand)

Wednesday, 17th - Quiche Lorraine (France)

Thursday, 18th - Paella (Spain)

Friday, 19th - Falafel (Turkey)



This event is part of International Education Week (IEW) which celebrates the joys of international education worldwide! IEW is organized by the Center for Global Education and Exchange. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

