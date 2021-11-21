Ke Kalahea's News and Brews: Meet the Press Event! - Event Details
Ke Kalahea's News and Brews: Meet the Press Event!
Location: Hale Ikena dorm lounge
Do you like pizza? Do you like donuts? Do you like free stuff? Come by the Hale Ikena dorm lounge from 5-7pm to meet the Ke Kalahea team, eat pizza and donuts, and pick up a goodie bag! (while supplies last)
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with a Validated ID. Must wear a mask. Must adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372
Tags: Ke Kalahea BOSP Campus Center
