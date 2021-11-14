Transgender Day of Remembrance - Event Details

Transgender Day of Remembrance Friday, November 19, 2021, 1:00pm – 4:00pm Location: UCB 114 Join us in watching the film, "Disclosure" featuring Laverne Cox discussing how Hollywood influences the perception of transgender people in pop culture. We will also be covering the importance of Transgender Day of Remembrance and how this impacts our community.



RSVP at go.hawaii.edu/KRP



For any questions please contact the LGBTQ+ Center at uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

