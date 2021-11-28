Lavender Graduation Application - Announcement Details

Lavender Graduation Application Graduating this semester? Has the LGBTQ+ community impacted your path to education? Consider participating and earning a cord/stole in our lavender graduation ceremony.



Apply now by going to this link: go.hawaii.edu/PRd For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381 Tags:

Announcements