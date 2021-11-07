Hawai'i County CSW Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 984 3506 8529 Password: equity21

Hawai'i County CSW Presentation Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Join Dr. Mihaela Ryer from the Hawai'i County Commission on the Status of Women to learn about the economics of women on the Big Island. A few of the topics we will be covering is employment/earnings, poverty, educational attainment, and state proposed strategies for solving some of these disparities.



For questions or concerns please contact the Women's Center at uhhwomen@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: uhhwomen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

