UHHSA Oh Hell Week- Day Two - Event Details

UHHSA Oh Hell Week- Day Two Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 2:00pm – 3:30pm Location: CC Plaza Are you stressing and studying your brain out? So are we! Come get your study on with UHHSA and get ready to ace those finals!



Join us for OH Hell Week from Monday, December 6th - Thursday, December 9th daily in the Campus Center Plaza. There will be food, refreshments, snacks, and school supply giveaways while supplies last!



For questions contact uhhsa@hawaii.edu. Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask and bring a validated Fall 2021 UH Hilo ID For more information, contact: uhhsaprz@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

