International Trivia Night - Event Details

International Trivia Night

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 5:00pm

Location: UCB 127

Think you know your facts? Come test out your knowledge at International Trivia Night!

Participates will play individually for a chance to win some prizes. Light refreshments will be served at the event.

Sign Up for the event here.



This event is part of International Education Week (IEW) which celebrates the joys of international education worldwide!

Trivia Night is organized by the Center for Global Education and Exchange in collaboration with SAC.

Special Restrictions: All participants will need to show their LumiSight UH App for the day to screen for COVID -19 Symptoms

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags: