SURVEY-SOC 480 Impacts-COVID-19 UH Hilo and HawCC Students - Announcement Details

SURVEY-SOC 480 Impacts-COVID-19 UH Hilo and HawCC Students

Students from the UH Hilo SOC 480 course are conducting a survey of UH Hilo and Hawai'i CC students to identify perceptions on the current status and feeling about students' situation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Any information you can provide will be helpful in determining some of the issues students face and how they are dealing with things as a result of the pandemic.



Your responses are voluntary and will be kept anonymous and confidential. We hope to provide the results to members of the administration of both campuses as it may provide some help in setting their priorities for programs and policies to enable students to remain healthy and succeed in their education.



Mahalo in advance for your participation!



Please use this link to fill out the survey: go.hawaii.edu/VnU

For more information, contact: leehong@hawaii.edu 9376440