Making Peace with Conflict with Lolo Haha - Event Details

Making Peace with Conflict with Lolo Haha

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

The public is invited to the free workshop “Making Peace with Conflict: Self-Discovery & Community-Building” on Wednesday, December 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. online via Zoom.



“How might our world change if we could lean into conflict more boldly and see conflict as an opportunity for self-discovery and community-building?” asks Haha, counselor, equity consultant, conflict mediator, and social justice theatre director based in Oregon. “Let’s be honest: few of us actually like conflict. Most of us avoid it, instead opting for private frustration or complaints to a friend.”



Join presenter Lolo Haha in this interactive 2-hour workshop and learn to view conflict as an opportunity, identify tools to approach conflict from this new perspective, and process your personal barriers to approaching conflict.

“This is not a ‘sit-back-and-listen’ webinar,” says Haha. “Come curious and ready to expand your perspectives toward interpersonal conflict and what it can offer us and our world!”



In honor of a belated International Conflict Resolution Day, the event begins with an “Overview of Rotary’s Peace Initiatives” introduction by Rotarian Tim Hansen.



This free event is the sixth in the “Kakou: Let’s Work It Out!” workshop series, co-hosted by the County of Hawai‘i Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, Rotary Club of Hilo, Rotary Club of Hilo Bay, Rotary Club of South Hilo, Rotary Club of Volcano, UH Hilo Political Science & Administration of Justice Department, and UH Hilo International Student Services & Intercultural Education Office.



Visit kakou2021.eventbrite.com to register for this free online workshop and receive the Zoom link. Or RSVP to Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or info@hawaiimediation.org. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Visit https://kakou2021.eventbrite.com to register for this free online workshop and receive the Zoom link. Or RSVP to Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or info@hawaiimediation.org.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

Tags: