Innovative Coral Science in Hawaii - Event Details

Innovative Coral Science in Hawaii

Thursday, November 4, 2021, 5:00pm

Location: UCB127

Join Kawili Kine Culture in a special presentation about Marine Life in Hawaii. Students will have an opportunity to hear from Alex Spengler about corals in Hawaii, their role in the reef ecosystem and their future, modern coral research methods, and exciting new ideas in the coral research world.



This event is followed by an excursion on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, to Richardson's Beach for snorkeling (Limited to 16 students).



Participation in the Thursday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.



Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: All participants will need to show their LumiSight UH App for the day to screen for COVID -19 Symptoms.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

