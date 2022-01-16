Hohonu $100 Submission Contest - Announcement Details

Hohonu $100 Submission Contest

Location: http://go.hawaii.edu/Vyp

Aloha UH students!



UH Hilo's academic journal is finally nearing the end of our submission period! January 22nd is your last chance to submit your work to the journal for a chance to win! For more information and to submit your paper, use go.hawaii.edu/Vyp!





One author published in the journal will be randomly chosen to win $100. All authors published in this issue of Hohonu have an equal chance for this drawing. This promotion is only valid for registered UH Hilo students. This is a one-time contest that is completely randomly chosen for authors in the Hohonu journal. Hohonu will hold the drawing for this via our Instagram on March 1st, and email the selected author via email to inform them if they have been putted.



We look forward to reading your work!



For questions please contact Kit at hohonu@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Applicable to UH Hilo students only. Submission requirements apply, see link for more information.

For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: