$100 Cover Art Contest CLOSE - Announcement Details

$100 Cover Art Contest CLOSE

Location: http://go.hawaii.edu/vyV

Aloha UH students!



Hohonu is still looking for artists to design the cover for our 21-22 issue. Our $100 cash prize contest ends on January 25th! Take advantage of this opportunity and get more information using go.hawaii.edu/vyV . We look forward to seeing your pieces!





The themes that we are hoping to express in the cover art will reflect the student experience during this global pandemic; those themes are: Hope, Innovation, Change, Discovery



The art/artist selected will be featured as our cover art for the journal and will win a $100.00 cash prize (will be in the form for a check).



To be eligible to submit, you must be a current UH Hilo student.



Here are the specifications for the cover to keep in mind while drafting your art:

-12"x18" in size (with the large possibility of adding possible 1/2"-1" in the middle for perfect binding)



- may be drawn, but must be submitted as a .ai (Illustrator file) or .eps file to preserve PPI (Image Quality). If only able to submit as a psd. (Photoshop) file, please contact hohonu@hawaii.edu for further instruction.



For questions please contact Kit at hohonu@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Applicable to UH Hilo students only. Submission requirements apply, see link for more information.

For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: