Hohonu Care Packages - Event Details

Hohonu Care Packages

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Location: http://go.hawaii.edu/zyV

Aloha UH Students!



Time is running out to claim your free Hohonu care package! We've compiled everything you need to write your next paper, from caffeine to Hohonu swag. These close on December 1st, so catch them while you can! Use go.hawaii.edu/zyV to claim yours today!



Must be a UH Hilo student to sign up for a Care Pack.



Additionally, we strongly encourage you to submit up to 5 academic pieces you have written for review and potential publication in this year's academic journal. The priority deadline for submission - which allows for maximum time to refine your writing - is November 25th, while the final deadline is January 22nd.



To make a submission, please go here: forms.gle/DCN5547NFhLrUU7m6



For questions please contact Kit at hohonu@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Applicable to UH Hilo students only.

For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7706

