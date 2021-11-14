International Speaker Series - Event Details

International Speaker Series Thursday, November 18, 2021, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Presentation led by Kelly Moran of the UH Hilo College of Business & Economics. UH Hilo students are working in collaborative teams from Japan and the Philippines to develop a "Global Business Innovation Network." Using the UH Hilo Innovation Center, international teams are focused on how to integrate indigenous entrepreneurship into their network model. Our Native Hawaiian partners EA Ecoversity and indigenous partners from the Philippines are strongly invested as project stakeholders. Students will apply United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in their collaboration. Sponsored by International Student Services and the United Nations-USA-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

