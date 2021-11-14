International Photo Contest - Announcement Details

International Photo Contest We invite you to participate in the Center for Global Education and Exchange's Photo Contest Event open to all UH Hilo students!



Submit your fun and adventurous photo from any of your trip/s. It could be from your vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, or a trip with your exchange/international friends.

There are five category themes to inspire your photo submissions:



A Different Kind of Season

Alive at Night

A World of Many Colors

Past Meets Present

Live Like a Local





Submit the pictures or get more information here:

docs.google.com/forms/d/1ZMu16N0PQ1XyxGysZnAMva0Ika5HDzsVfr6ZhWwZ-JU/edit For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

