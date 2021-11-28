Kanilehua Layout Designer Position Open! - Announcement Details

Kanilehua Layout Designer Position Open!

Kanilehua, UH Hiloʻs Art and Literary Magazine is seeking a motivated student with some experience in Adobe creative suites or other digital design programs to be a member of the Kanilehua team and produce a quality magazine.





Applications are available at campus center rm 210 or on the Kanilahua Website.



For questions please contact Evy at uhhkani@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student, with a minimum 2.0 GPA, and have paid the Uh Hilo Student Publication Fee.

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

