2021-2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards - NOW OPEN! - Announcement Details

2021-2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards - NOW OPEN!
The 2021 - 2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations no later than February 20, 2022, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline, there will be no exceptions).
These recognition awards acknowledge the contributions students have made in their formal and informal leadership roles on campus and in their community during the 2021 - 2022 academic year.
The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Program acknowledges student individuals and student organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of:
- Alaka‘i (Leadership)
- ‘Ike Pāpālua (Gift of Vision)
- Kuleana (Responsibility/Accountability)
- Laulima (Teamwork)
- Mālama (Caring)
Each year there may be a total of six (6) awards for individual students and a total of five (5) awards for student organizations selected. One individual student and one student organization may be awarded for each of the five Ka Lama Ku values. An individual student may be awarded the “Overall Award,” in which the student has demonstrated all five (5) Ka Lama Ku values in their contributions to their campus and community.
For further information about each of the five leadership categories please visit the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Recognition Awards Page- go.hawaii.edu/WxV
To nominate someone please use this online form- go.hawaii.edu/VxC. Students, Staff, Faculty, and RISO Advisors are all eligible to nominate individual students or student organizations and may submit more than one nomination.
All nominees MUST fit these criteria:
- Leadership service activities performed as a student enrolled at UH Hilo.
- Demonstrates networking and civic engagement skills within the university and community-at-large.
- Demonstrates qualities of integrity and civic virtue.
- Models mentorship or coaching as a learning opportunity for others.
- Has the ability to manage, serve and care for those they lead with Aloha.
- A student group/organization affiliated to a campus department or program, RISO, or CSO.
- Each student (including those in student groups)
- Currently Enrolled as a UH Hilo Student a UH Hilo student that will/has graduated in Fall 2021
- Have a minimum 2.0 GPA.
All winners will be contacted the week starting March 14, 2022, via email. Our 2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Conference & Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022. More information will be released in Spring 2022.
Nominators will be invited to give a small speech about their nominee if their student nomination(s) is selected. Family and friends will also be welcome to attend.
For further information on the application process, please contact:
Maile Boggeln
Student Organizations Coordinator
Campus Center Room 214
(808) 932-7796
boggeln@hawaii.edu
