Mahalo From UHHSA Event - Event Details

Mahalo From UHHSA Event

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

MAHALO UH HILO VULCANS!



UHHSA wants to say thank you for all of the amazing contributions you make to campus life. We know the last couple of years have been hard, but we wanted this opportunity to check in with you and celebrate as we wind down the semester.





Mahalo From UHHSA Event will be located in the Campus Center Plaza on November 24th at 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. The Senate from UHHSA will be handing out promo items, apple and pumpkin pie, hot chocolate, and coffee!



We really hope that you get a chance to stop by, we will have a feedback form available so we can find out more about your student experience because we want to hear from you!



For questions or concerns please email Kama at uhhsa11@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines. Must a validated Fall 2021 UH Hilo student ID.

For more information, contact: uhhsa11@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

