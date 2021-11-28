Research Seminar Series: Genome of Darwin giant daisy tree - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: Scalesia
Research Seminar Series: Genome of Darwin giant daisy tree
Location: Zoom
UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "A chromosome-resolved genome of Darwin’s giant daisy trees (Scalesia; Galápagos endemics) shows the genomic basis of the plant island syndrome" with José Cerca, PhD, Norwegian Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow in Evolutionary Genomics, Norwegian University of Science and Technology.
Abstract: Oceanic archipelagos comprise multiple disparate environments in small areas, and home few species per area. These elements set in motion some of the most spectacular adaptive radiations, thus offering a unique chance to characterise the genomic basis underlying changes in morphology, ecology and physiology. Plants in oceanic archipelagos often undergo changes in leaf morphology, acquire perennial life habits, readjust their chemical ecology, and change their ploidy (i.e. island syndromes). In this talk, I will present the genome of the critically endangered Scalesia atractyloides, a member of Darwin’s giant daisy tree radiation in the Galápagos. We obtained a chromosome-resolved 3.2-Gbp assembly with 43,093 candidate genes. We identified the two ancestral (sub)genomes coming together in the allopolyploidization event, and date their divergence. We found signatures of selection across genes associated with vascular development, life-growth, adaptation to salinity and changes in flowering time, finding evidence for genomic adaptation associated with transitions to insular life (island syndromes).
Seminars are now streamed on Zoom. All are welcome!
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573
Tags: tcbes tcbesseminars Scalesia Online Only Genomics Research
