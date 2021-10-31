Research Seminar Series: Science in Sacred Spaces - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: science

Research Seminar Series: Science in Sacred Spaces

Thursday, November 4, 2021, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Zoom

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents "Science in sacred spaces- reimagining native science and research in Pāpahanaumokuākea" with Haunani Kane, Assistant Professor, School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning, and the Global Center for Discovery & Conservation Science, Tempe, Arizona & Hilo, Hawaiʻi, Arizona State University.



Abstract:

Earlier this summer, a group of native Hawaiian researchers and community members embarked on a 15 day voyage to Pāpahanaumokuākea Marine National Monument. Initially the research expedition was established to assess the impacts and recovery upon atoll reef islands at Lalo (French Frigate Shoals) following Walaka, a category 3 hurricane in 2018. Hurricane Walaka converted large regions of pristine coral to rubble and removed an entire island. Due to COVID travel restrictions, prior analysis of island recovery was largely limited to satellite imagery and other remote datasets. This voyage provided native Hawaiian researchers, UH graduate students, and community members the opportunity to explore and reimagine what native science looks like in both academia and in our sacred places. Join the conversation as we dive deeper into what we learned both through our research and experiences in pō.



Seminars are now streamed on zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

Tags: