Lets Get Trivial - Event Details

Lets Get Trivial

Friday, November 19, 2021, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Join the Board of Media Broadcasting (BoMB) and test your knowledge at our Lets Get Trivial event . Answer trivia questions about social media, production , music, Chartered Student Organization (CSO) life, and more. There will be food and prizes for UH Hilo students who have a validated student ID and has paid the media broadcasting fee. Prizes will be awarded to the team with the most points.



Food and Refreshments will be available while supplies last.



For any questions or concerns please contact Danny at bomb@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with a Validated ID. Must wear a mask. Must adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

For more information, contact: Bomb@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

Tags: